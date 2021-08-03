House Passes New Federal Funding to Support Duckabush Estuary Restoration Project

Washington, DC – On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass new federal funding championed by U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) to support the Mason PUD 1’s power line relocation project in conjunction with the Duckabush Estuary Restoration Project. The restoration project aims to reconnect the Duckabush River to neighboring floodplains and wetlands by modifying local roads, elevating Highway 101, and rerouting utilities. The $1 million in federal funding will assist Mason PUD 1’s efforts to relocate the distribution power line in the region, in coordination with the restoration project, in order to continue providing service to residences and businesses.