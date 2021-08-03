Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House Passes New Federal Funding to Support Duckabush Estuary Restoration Project

ifiberone.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington, DC – On Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass new federal funding championed by U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) to support the Mason PUD 1’s power line relocation project in conjunction with the Duckabush Estuary Restoration Project. The restoration project aims to reconnect the Duckabush River to neighboring floodplains and wetlands by modifying local roads, elevating Highway 101, and rerouting utilities. The $1 million in federal funding will assist Mason PUD 1’s efforts to relocate the distribution power line in the region, in coordination with the restoration project, in order to continue providing service to residences and businesses.

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Kilmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Federal Funding#Infrastructure#House#Mason#State#Skokomish Indian#Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & Courtsbigislandnow.com

New Federal Funding Slated to Support Hawai‘i Airports, Buses, Clean Energy, Water Systems

At least $2.8 billion in new federal funding is slated for Hawaii to support the state’s airports, buses, clean energy and water systems. On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Sen. Brian Schatz voted to pass the $1 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that includes funding for Hawai‘i. The bill is now headed to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Congress & CourtsKXRO.com

House Passes New Federal Funding to Invest in STEM Education on Olympic Peninsula

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass new federal funding to support the West Sound STEM Network’s “Empowering the Peninsula” project. The project aims to increase geographic equity in Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) programming in the region, as well as develop K-12 and higher education partnerships with representation from underserved populations, and establish an Olympic Peninsula office.
Congress & CourtsKATU.com

Infrastructure bill could bring in federal funding for I-5 bridge project

The country's senators are still working to approve amendments for the $1 trillion infrastructure bill before they send it to the House for a vote. Thursday night's session stalled as new debates emerged over those proposed amendments, which will likely make the price tag much bigger. Senators have processed nearly two dozen amendments so far.
San Bernardino, CAredlandscommunitynews.com

House passes funding bills for projects in the Inland Empire

The House of Representatives has approved millions of dollars worth of projects throughout Southern California. It OK’d $4.5 million for seven Community Funding Projects in the Inland Empire requested by U.S. Rep. Pete Aguilar. House Resolution 4502 was approved last week in a series of votes that included funding bills...
East Wenatchee, WAifiberone.com

$6 million federal grant awarded for Pangborn Memorial Airport infrastructure improvements

EAST WENATCHEE - Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee has received a $6 million federal grant for infrastructure improvements. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-WA, announced the grant on Thursday from the U.S. Department of Transportation Administration’s Federal Aviation Administration. “Local airports spur a significant amount of economic development throughout our district...
Flint, MInbc25news.com

$1M in federal funding going toward Flint riverfront restoration

FLINT, Mich. - $1 million in federal resources was announced on Wednesday to help restore the Flint River Riverfront. The federal grant was awarded to Genesee County, in partnership with the city of Flint, by the National Park Service’s Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program. The $1 million grant will fund...
Cambria County, PANew Castle News

State officials call for federal action on infrastructure spending

The Senate transportation committee head joined chamber officials Thursday to call for Congressional action on proposed spending increases on infrastructure, especially for federal dollars to help pay for road and bridge repairs. State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Cambria County, said that the state needs money to fix roads and bridges and...
Herndon, VArestonnow.com

Herndon moves to designate new federal COVID-19 relief funds

The Town of Herndon has taken its initial steps toward utilizing federal funding earmarked to help alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Herndon Town Council approved the allocation of the town’s funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) during a public session on Tuesday (Aug. 10). However, the budgeting of the funds will take place in the future as the town reviews capital projects and other operations and maintenance needs.
Healthpncguam.com

Federal funding sources eyed for new hospital

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday said she is still looking for possible federal sources to help fund a new hospital for the island. The governor had wanted to use $300 million in American Rescue Plan money to fund the new hospital. But she said the US Treasury would first...
Curry County, NMEastern New Mexico News

Rural wifi funding passes US House

Funding to expand the wifi network at the Curry County Fairgrounds has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, D-N.M., secured the approval of the U.S. House for a $250,000 appropriation last week to fund the design, purchase, and installation of an expanded WiFi network at the Curry County Fairgrounds.

Comments / 0

Community Policy