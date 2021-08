Dealing with employee turnover is expensive, time-consuming, and frustrating. However, there are ways to end this costly cycle so you can maintain healthy staffing levels and focus on important daily operations. This e-book contains insights that all owners and operators need to know about the causes of high turnover, retaining your best workers, predicting which applicants are most likely to stay long-term, and boosting retention across your locations. It's time to start living in a world with less turnover!