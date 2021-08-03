Former music teacher who abused, recorded students sentenced to 50 years

Rochester, N.Y. — A former music teacher who sexually abused his students and surreptitiously recorded others is going to prison for decades. Philip Close, 43, of Rochester operated the Close School of Music on West Ridge Road in Parma from 2016-2019. Over those three years, prosecutors say he secretly recorded students, parents and other teachers, including in a bathroom. Some of the videos show him inappropriately touching students and himself during lessons.