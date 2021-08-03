Spouting Rock takes stake in Glovista

Man Who Predicted 2020 Crash Says "Do This" in August. (Ad) The Carlyle Group, Inc. engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials. The Real Estate segment consists of real estate, infrastructure and energy, and natural resources. The Global Credit segment includes leveraged loans and structured credit, energy mezzanine opportunities, middle market lending, and distressed debt. The Investment Solutions segment provides comprehensive investment opportunities and resources for the investors, and clients to build private equity, and real estate portfolios through funds of funds, secondary purchases of existing portfolios, and managed co-investment programs. The company was founded by William E. Conway Jr., Daniel A. D'Aniello and David M. Rubenstein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.