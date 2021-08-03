Spouting Rock takes stake in Glovista

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe minority investment adds emerging markets expertise to Spouting Rock's multi-boutique mix. Spouting Rock Asset Management, a Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania-based multi-boutique asset manager with $3.1 billion in assets under management, has made a minority investment in Glovista Investments, a Jersey City, New Jersey-based investment manager with $568 million in AUM.

