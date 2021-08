Attendees at the upcoming Dodge County Fair or monthly flea market and craft fair may notice something new as they are browsing the grounds. A recent grant from the Beaver Dam Community Hospital (BDCH) Foundation supplied the Dodge County Fairgrounds with four automated external defibrillators (AED). Following cardiac arrest, an AED delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart, which can stop an irregular heartbeat and brings the rhythm back to a more normal rate.