Column: Words the MAGA cult don't want you to hear
I’m literally old enough to remember when Republicans proudly branded themselves as the cop-loving guardians of “law and order.”. Richard Nixon won the presidency with that shtick in 1968, Donald Trump used it in 2016 (“I will restore law and order to our country”), and tried it again in 2020 (“I love law enforcement, I love the cops, I love the police”). So it’s ironic that in 2021, Capitol Hill Republicans sought to block the creation of a Jan. 6 inquiry that would give cops a chance to share their pain about the lawless Beer Gut Putsch.mcdowellnews.com
Comments / 0