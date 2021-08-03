Cancel
Olympics through the eyes of Georgia Tech grad Andrew Chetcuti

By Ken Sugiura
Like perhaps every athlete competing at the Tokyo Olympics, Andrew Chetcuti encountered a series of obstacles as the former Georgia Tech swimmer prepared to represent his native Malta. After he had returned to Malta from Atlanta in April 2020, he didn’t have access to a pool, so the Mediterranean Sea...

Cartersville, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Local golf: Clyburn’s atypical journey lands him in U.S. Amateur

Cartersville’s R.B. Clyburn isn’t like most players in next week’s U.S. Amateur Championship at famed Oakmont Country Club. Clyburn is older (32), didn’t play college golf, wouldn’t know how to interpret results from a launch monitor and doesn’t have a world ranking. But he does have the sort of consistent game that gives him the potential to survive two stroke-play qualifying rounds and advancing into match play.
Athens, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bulldogs get rare ‘flip commitment’ from Georgia Tech

ATHENS -- It’s unusual for Georgia to flip a verbally committed recruit from Georgia Tech these days. Extremely rare, in fact. By all accounts, Griffin Scroggs’ switching from the Yellow Jackets to UGA on Thursday represented the first time in coach Kirby Smart’s tenure that the Bulldogs have executed such a reversal. And, according to Scroggs, it might be a good thing that it doesn’t happen more often.
Georgia State
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

List: Georgia’s highest-rated receiver duos in modern recruiting era

De’Nylon Morrissette and Sam Mbake are the second pair of consensus four-star WR prospects to play on the same Georgia team as seniors this century, according to 247Sports, but also the first since last season. That doesn’t include when they did it last season at Brookwood. This only senior pairs. In 2020, Westlake’s Dacari Collins (now at Clemson) and Jaquez Smith (Indiana) also fit the bill. By combining the two receivers’ 247Sports Composite ratings, the North Cobb duo ranks third in the modern recruiting era among senior teammates. The top honor would go to Marietta’s Arik Gilbert and Ricky White, but Gilbert was rated as a tight end. Both followed up high school state championships with big freshman seasons last year, Gilbert for LSU (not at Georgia) and White for Michigan State. White and Taji Johnson (Boston College) come in at No. 10.

