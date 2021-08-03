Olympics through the eyes of Georgia Tech grad Andrew Chetcuti

De’Nylon Morrissette and Sam Mbake are the second pair of consensus four-star WR prospects to play on the same Georgia team as seniors this century, according to 247Sports, but also the first since last season. That doesn’t include when they did it last season at Brookwood. This only senior pairs. In 2020, Westlake’s Dacari Collins (now at Clemson) and Jaquez Smith (Indiana) also fit the bill. By combining the two receivers’ 247Sports Composite ratings, the North Cobb duo ranks third in the modern recruiting era among senior teammates. The top honor would go to Marietta’s Arik Gilbert and Ricky White, but Gilbert was rated as a tight end. Both followed up high school state championships with big freshman seasons last year, Gilbert for LSU (not at Georgia) and White for Michigan State. White and Taji Johnson (Boston College) come in at No. 10.