City of Austin Distributes additional $2.5 million Small Business Relief Grant. Grantees received up to $40k to cover payroll, rent, and business expenses. AUSTIN, TX – The City of Austin Economic Development Department announces the award of an additional $2.5 million dollars in economic recovery grants to 89 small businesses impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The City distributed the relief dollars through an extension of the Austin Small Business Relief Grant by allocating additional funding from Community Development Block Grants – Coronavirus (CDBG-CV). Small businesses and sole proprietors applied for up to $40,000 in grant funding to help cover rent, payroll, and other economic needs.