Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Our Commander-In-Chief’s Operation To Destroy Our Military

By Lars Larson
KTSA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the threat Iran and China currently pose, why is Joe Biden doing his best to tear down our armed forces? For more information, Lars brings on Frank Gaffney, the Founder of the Center for Security Policy. TheLarsLarsonShow · Frank Gaffney – Biden must be stopped from tearing down our...

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 31

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commander In Chief#Iran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
MilitaryDefense One

The US Military Should Return to Vietnam

Fifty years ago, the New York Times and Washington Post published the “Pentagon Papers.” These documents revealed grave doubts about the intentions and motivations for America’s engagement in Vietnam. Still today, for many Americans, the country of Vietnam is a painful reminder of the Vietnam War, and many remain skeptical as to the benefits of a strengthened Vietnamese-American relationship.
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Iranian, Hezbollah Commanders Killed in Israeli Attacks

Hezbollah military commander Imad al-Amin was killed last Thursday in an Israeli attack on western Syria, Al Arabiya reported Saturday night. The Hezbollah telegram channel confirmed that the commander was killed while on duty, but did not specify where and when. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited “reliable sources” according...
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Dozens of NATO Warship Positions Near Russia Being Faked

More than a hundred warships from as many as 14 nations may have had their locations faked on a global tracking system used to monitor maritime activity and help prevent collisions. The spoofing seems to be happening, but who’s behind it and why?

Comments / 31

Community Policy