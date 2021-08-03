Life’s simple pleasures are simply the best

A common refrain in the teaching of the craft of writing, to whatever extent that can in fact be done, is that one’s form and content, story and structure, should each be sculpted with the other in mind, a sort of mechanical drinking bird for the art of fiction, where the pressures of one inform the forces of the other, and so forth and so on until we reach our conclusion. Although, like all basic tenets and rules of thumb, this one occasionally becomes overemphasized in discussion and thought, it nevertheless holds true. The decisions a writer makes—style, point of view, narrative structure, point of location on the internal-external spectrum—should and indeed must inform and support the story itself. A whole host of benefits, from narrative propulsion and coherence to presentations and exploration of thematic concerns, germinate from a well-planned novel, just as myriad, essentially fundamental, problems arise in a poorly conceived work. While all successful novelists give thought and time—those twin treasures of the writing life—to this issue, in her focused and coherent debut, Agatha of Little Neon, Claire Luchette finds a creative, deceptively simple path to a necessary destination. Here we have a work where the life and calling of the protagonist, our titular Agatha, young Catholic sister living in and running a sobriety home with her three companions in the church, is perfectly reflected in the coherent plot, denuded prose, and empathetic morality of the novel she inhabits.