Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Life’s simple pleasures are simply the best

By Nancy Mayfield Observer Columnist
dewittobserver.com
 4 days ago

I ran around my yard at dusk a few Sundays ago, dashing this way and that, as I tried to catch one of the glowing fireflies that dotted the landscape. Shrieks of laughter filled the air as I, my best friend and her two children raced to see who would be the first to cup one of the sparkling beauties in their hands.

www.dewittobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Skating#Beaches#Summer Nights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Posted by
Vanessa Torre

Replacing Modern Conveniences with Simple Pleasures

Finding peacefulness in regressing backwards technologically. When I was growing up, my mother had an address book that always sat on the kitchen table. It had tabs for every letter of the alphabet. I think all of our moms had this same address book.
Lifestylelakeandsumterstyle.com

From the Publisher: Simply the best

Drumroll, please. We are revealing YOUR Best of the Best winners. Greetings to all our faithful Style readers. The magazine you’re holding in your hand is one of my favorite issues of the year. Our annual “Best of the Best” celebrates top-notch professionals representing an array of occupations. What makes this issue special is that you, our readers, are the ones who determine the outcome.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

The Sims 4: Cottage Living Lets You Live That Simple Life

Over the years, the developers of The Sims have developed a fine eye for trends. From Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, the Harry Potter-esque Realms of Magic, or the ever-timely Eco Lifestyle, the series has always displayed a talent for reflecting current topics in pop culture and modern life. The latest is Cottage Living, an expansion that rides the country aesthetic-themed cottagecore movement that has taken over Instagram and Pinterest the past several months. In this new release, Sims can now live the simple life, raising livestock, growing oversized crops, taking up cross-stitch, and participating in local fairs. For the farm-minded Sims players, it is the ideal supplement to the agricultural approach to the game, opening up new avenues of self-sustainability.
Buffalo, NYbuffalorising.com

Project Best Life | Waterfront Activities

This series is sponsored by Project Best Life. Buffalo Rising and Project Best Life have teamed up to produce a series on wellness inspiration and advice to direct readers to the people, places, and experiences in Buffalo and beyond that will help them fulfill their health, nutrition, and wellness goals. For more information on how you can live your best life, subscribe to the Project Best Life newsletter.
Raymond, MNPine And Lakes News

Grim's Grub: Guilty pleasures from home

William A. Mitchell's contributions to food are more famous than he is, and in that way perhaps he was as successful as any food chemist could ever hope to be. His contributions don't sound too appealing: a radioactively bright-colored drink mix, very old eggs, a sickly sweet and wobbly bone based dessert, dessert toppings made from oil, and substitutes for cassava starch.
Lifestylethewgmagazine.com

A simple guide to finding the best grill for you

The sound of the sizzle, the smell of foods cooking outdoors, the undeniable taste — it’s time to get back to the barbecue. For many people, a grill becomes a second kitchen. For others, it’s their primary way of cooking all year long. “We need it more than ever after...
Perry, IAtheperrynews.com

Simple, sweet pleasures savored at Panther Creek ice cream social

Sunday’s 90-degree heat provided the perfect atmosphere for the annual Panther Creek Church of the Brethren’s ice cream social. The basement of the church, which lies about 12 miles south of Perry, was filled to overflowing with people enjoying brownies, cookies, pies and ice cream. Proceeds from the annual fundraiser...
Lipscomb, TXPosted by
TexasHighways

Editor’s Note: The Simple Life

In the hinterland of the Texas Panhandle, the tiny town of Lipscomb has managed to hold on to a way of life that has largely disappeared across the country. Contributing writer George Getschow, who visited four times over the last year to capture life in Lipscomb—population 44—for our annual Small Towns Issue, says he felt like he was on the wild frontier of Texas. “The people who live there have learned to endure,” the Dallas-based writer says. “They get along with each other because they have to—they’re survivalists. But they also go out of their way to make sure everyone’s OK. They define what it means to be a good neighbor.”
Relationship AdviceRefinery29

I Took Control In My Love Life & It’s The Best Decision I Ever Made

We’re always told love comes when you’re not looking for it. You'll just happen to stumble upon the love of your life when your head is in the clouds. I don’t doubt this is true in some cases. I’m sure countless people have been scrolling through books in the library when a gorgeous person reaches for the same book, they brush hands, lock eyes, and that’s them, together forever. However, it is not the case for everyone, and like many other women, I’m guilty of being a passenger in my own dating life, just waiting to be picked.
inspiringtips.com

11 Simple Ways to Live an Abundant Life

What does to live an abundant life mean? It means being happy and content with the life you have. You do not need to have a lot of money to be happy in your life. Money can indeed buy big houses, lots of cars, jewelry, and many expensive things. However, it only gives you temporary happiness. After having all of it, you would always think that something else is missing in your life.
Petsnonahoodnews.com

How Best to Train Dogs: A Simple Allegory

Scenario 1: Little Johnny is seven years old and is having a little problem with his math, so his parents have decided to hire a tutor to get him up to speed on his addition, subtraction and simple fractions. Once the lesson starts, Mrs. Griffiths, the tutor, goes through the lesson and then gives him a 10-problem test at the end. For every problem that Johnny got wrong, Mrs. Griffiths whacks Johnny on the wrist. In this case, he got seven wrong, so he got seven painful whacks. Mrs. Griffiths gives him homework and tells him to study hard to avoid getting so many hits.
Economytucson.com

Biz tip of the week: Three simple rules for life

I have always been impressed by Carmen Bermudez, one of the owners of Mission Management and Trust Company. Recently, she told me about a group of high caliber young professionals she met with monthly. As she described their backgrounds, I could tell she was proud of them. When she invited...
ReligionLas Vegas Herald

Jim Hohnberger on The Beauty of Living A Simple Life

For the past year, the nation and the world have been forced into a simple and uninvolved way of living. As Founder of Empowered Living Ministries, Jim Hohnberger talked with many Christians who struggled with the loneliness and isolation that the worldwide pandemic forced on us all. There is no...
Fitnesswmcactionnews5.com

Best Life: The climatarian diet

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – According to the International Food Information Council Foundation, six in ten consumers say it is important that the food they purchase and consume is made in a sustainable way. Now, a new diet based on eating foods with a low carbon footprint is on the rise. It is called a climatarian diet and it’s shaking up the food industry.
Societyppioneer.com

That’s Life

Sometimes we have to be reminded of the wonder and miracles around us. We’re an unappreciative bunch, ain’t we? I was about to go to bed Friday night, it was nearly midnight, when my phone pinged. A former Frederick resident shared a Facebook post from Aspire, the Aberdeen organization my brother Mike has been affiliated with for decades now. It’s […]
Pet Servicespetbusiness

Giving Pets the Best Life

How/when was Pet’s Best Life (petsbestlife.com) founded? What inspired the creation of the company? My wife, Judy, and I began work in 2013 on what has become one of the most innovative and healthy pet treats ever. It takes time to conceive, develop and commercialize such an innovative product. The company name and mission are the same—by and for pet’s best life. Toiling to improve pet’s life is their advocation.
Books & Literaturechireviewofbooks.com

Simple Pleasures: The Unadorned Grace of “Agatha of Little Neon”

A common refrain in the teaching of the craft of writing, to whatever extent that can in fact be done, is that one’s form and content, story and structure, should each be sculpted with the other in mind, a sort of mechanical drinking bird for the art of fiction, where the pressures of one inform the forces of the other, and so forth and so on until we reach our conclusion. Although, like all basic tenets and rules of thumb, this one occasionally becomes overemphasized in discussion and thought, it nevertheless holds true. The decisions a writer makes—style, point of view, narrative structure, point of location on the internal-external spectrum—should and indeed must inform and support the story itself. A whole host of benefits, from narrative propulsion and coherence to presentations and exploration of thematic concerns, germinate from a well-planned novel, just as myriad, essentially fundamental, problems arise in a poorly conceived work. While all successful novelists give thought and time—those twin treasures of the writing life—to this issue, in her focused and coherent debut, Agatha of Little Neon, Claire Luchette finds a creative, deceptively simple path to a necessary destination. Here we have a work where the life and calling of the protagonist, our titular Agatha, young Catholic sister living in and running a sobriety home with her three companions in the church, is perfectly reflected in the coherent plot, denuded prose, and empathetic morality of the novel she inhabits.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Haven Park really is A Short Hike meets Animal Crossing, and it's cute, cosy fun

As someone who both adores Adam Robinson-Yu's wholesome adventure game A Short Hike and has spent many hundreds of hours playing Animal Crossing over the years, Fabien Weibel's new camping indie game Haven Park seems like the perfect cross-section of my personal gaming tastes. It's set on a colourful island paradise-cum-outdoors adventure park, much like A Short Hike, and your task is to make this place a nice, cosy hangout for prospective campers, building and crafting new facilities to fulfil their needs, which is very much in the same vein as Nintendo's animal life sim. And having played a bit of the game so far, I am happy to report that this really is the perfect cross-section of my personal gaming tastes, and I will likely be losing the entire weekend to it as I continue my little adventure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy