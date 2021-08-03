A Dream to Remember for the Bears

On Thursday, July 15th, 2021 a group of thirteen area youth, known as the Up Nort’ Bears, traveled to Dyersville, Iowa to participate in the Baseball Factory Iowa Dreams Experience tournament. All thirteen young men have recently played for a Tri-County Majors baseball team. To be eligible for play the individual must have been age 12 or younger this baseball season. The players selected began practicing a few weeks prior to the tournament, as well as participated in a scrimmage game with another 12U baseball team from Eau Claire, Wisconsin.