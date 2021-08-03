Cancel
Auburn, NY

Youth Roundup: Yankees rack up four wins in BAG baseball

By The Citizen staff
Citizen Online
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Boys and Girls Baseball action last week, the Yankees continued their winning ways with four wins, including a pair of dramatic walk-off victories. Byrne Dairy/Savannah Bank Yankees 18, Cayuga Lake National Bank/Majorpalooza Inc. Mets 6: Chase Riggall (four runs) and Jeffery Garrigan (five runs) both recorded five hits for the Yankees. Michael Borza posted three hits, including a pair of home runs, with six RBIs.

