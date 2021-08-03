Hayshakers cap regular season off with win

Dakota Herrmann, pictured above, continues to shine for the Tony Hayshakers amateur baseball team as the Shakers claimed the Upper13 championship with a 2-0 win over the Glidden Orioles. Herrmann, who is a 2020 graduate of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, is in his third season with the ‘Shakers, contribuiting to the team’s 15-4 record this summer. The Hayshakers benefitted from a well-pitched game by Louis Gonzales (3.1 inning pitcher, 5 strikeouts, 0 hits) and Herrmann (5.2 IP 5K 2H). Herrmann has posted some impressive pitching and hitting statistics this season. He has appeared in 10 games on the mound (started nine) and in 58.2 innings of work, he has 5-2 record and an ERA of 2.45. The 18-year-old has logged 50 strikeouts and walked just 17 batters this summer, while giving up 52 hits. Offensively, Herrmann currently has an On Base Percentage of .408. The Hayshakers played their final regular season game against the Haugen Hornets on Tuesday, July 27. They will play in the Glidden Tournament this weekend and then prepare for playoffs which begin on Friday, Aug. 13.