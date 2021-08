It’s summer now with the water warm and bass fishing, already good, is getting even better as largemouths feed up for a long winter to come. Norwalk-area anglers who’d like to catch some can walk the shores of a farm pond, toss spinners and small crankbaits and do well, and even walk the shoreline of some larger lakes and cast, but it’s a lot tougher in these and you’ll often spend more time fighting through brush and fallen timber than actually fishing. The best way obvious in these big waters is to fish from a boat, and if there’s a question, it’s what kind of boat?