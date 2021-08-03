Cancel
NFL

From the Notepad: Dwayne Haskins' First Audition for Franchise QB

By
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday night, it's about Dwayne Haskins, not Mason Rudolph. It doesn't matter who's starting or who has the contract next season - Thursday night is about Dwayne Haskins. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin announced that Rudolph will start for the Steelers during the Hall of Fame Game. It was pretty obvious before he said it that that was going to be the case.

TJ Watt Engaged to Sister-in-Law Kealia Ohai's Former Teammate Dani Rhodes

TJ Watt is going to be a married man. The Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker went to Instagram to reveal that he is engaged to Dani Rhodes. Rhodes is a professional soccer player who most recently played for the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. Her former teammate is Watt's sister-in-law Kealia Ohai, who is married to JJ Watt.
Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
3 trade packages Steelers could offer Colts at quarterback

With the recent news of the Carson Wentz injury, here are three trade packages the Indianapolis Colts could offer the Pittsburgh Steelers for a quarterback. With the recent announcement that the Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out for up to the next 12 weeks, they may be looking for a new option to field at the position. Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley, and Sam Ehlinger are set to compete for the starting role in the meantime, but none are experienced options.
There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
Can Dwayne Haskins surpass Mason Rudolph on Steelers depth chart?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an interesting situation at quarterback. Is it possible for Dwayne Haskins to leapfrog Mason Rudolph on the depth chart?. Most fans were excited when the Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Dwayne Haskins after his release from the Washington Football Team. Rarely do you see a former first-round pick get the boot after just two seasons with the team that drafted him. To see this happen to a quarterback is even rarer.
Former Steelers Linebacker Surprisingly Retires From NFL After Six Seasons

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is calling it an NFL career after six seasons. Over the weekend, Chickillo announced his retirement after being drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round in 2015. He was a member of the Denver Broncos last year. "To all my family, friends, and...
Dak Prescott, Ben Roethlisberger out for Hall of Fame game, plus Philip Rivers hints at possible comeback

Howdy-do everyone! It's Wednesday, which can only mean one thing, you're getting your weekly dose of me, Cody Benjamin. Just kidding guys, it's actually me, John Breech. Although Cody is usually in charge of the Wednesday newsletter, my understanding is that he partied too hard celebrating Tom Brady's birthday last night so he he couldn't be here today... or he's on vacation. It's one of the two, I can't remember.
From the Notepad: Sleepers Who Are Making a Case for Steelers Roster

PITTSBURGH -- It's Week 2 of training camp and the underdogs impressing in Pittsburgh Steelers uniforms have gone from early impressers to real sleepers. As the team prepares for the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5, they'll begin looking at who they want to give an extra shot to. Head coach Mike Tomlin isn't using the extra preseason game to find out what Ben Roethlisberger can do, but rather what the bottom of the roster does in-game situations.
Training Camp Takeaways 7/31: Dwayne Haskins Takes QB2 Reps

PITTSBURGH — Mason Rudolph struggled under the Friday night lights, and on Saturday afternoon, he was no longer the unquestioned backup to Ben Roethlisberger. As the Steelers went through team reps, it was clear that Haskins and Rudolph were no longer differentiated, but in fact, were splitting reps. Haskins had a bit of an off-day, including an interception and a few overthrows, but Rudolph did nothing to capitalize off some of the struggles Haskins showed.
Kevin Colbert Believes Dwayne Haskins ‘Came Out Too Early’, Has To Show He Can ‘Recover From His Circumstances’ In WAS

Would the Pittsburgh Steelers have given a shot to Dwayne Haskins had he cost much more than the minimum? Perhaps not. Probably not, even. But he’s here now, and he’s getting his chance, and seemingly making the most of it. Yesterday, general manager Kevin Colbert hopped on SiriusXM Radio with Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller, and talked a bit about why they felt like there might be something behind the former Washington quarterback.
From the Notepad: Getting a Feel for the Steelers Defense

As much turnover as the Pittsburgh Steelers have on the offensive side of the ball, the defense is going to look different - so let's talk about it. Thursday's practice at Heinz Field didn't include padded football players. The Steelers went helmets and shorts after just one day of hitting, which was the perfect opportunity to see what the defensive sets will look like.
Paul Zeise: Dwayne Haskins is giving Steelers a reason to be optimistic

The 2021 NFL season hasn’t even begun and there is already a discussion about the Steelers’ 2022 season. That’s mostly because there are many worried about the Steelers’ quarterback position after Ben Roethlisberger retires, and Roethlisberger is expected to step away after this season. There has been a lot of...
What did the Steelers tell Dwayne Haskins about his future with the franchise?

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. It’s happening. Former first round draft pick Dwayne Haskins is beating out “mediocre” Mason Rudolph for the Steelers’ backup role to Big Ben Roethlisberger. But more it’s even more significant than that. A long-shot quarterback succession plan could be falling into place for the Steelers. Now, Haskins says the Steelers have told him certain things about his future – which could come sooner, rather than later. So far in training camp, astute Steelers’ observers are saying Haskins has been the best play-action quarterback – and this includes Big Ben. Play-action, with lots of pre-snap motion, is the direction the Steelers’ offense is headed under coordinator Matt Canada. It bodes well for both Haskins and the Steelers. You remember, the team picked up Haskins, the former first-round pick from Ohio State whose NFL start was marred by off the field troubles and less-than-stellar on the field play. Haskins was cast off from the Washington Football Team last off-season – and the Steelers signed him off the street. He was seen as a major reclamation project. A low-risk, high-reward play. Plus, with Haskins in their pocket, the Steelers could forego drafting a quarterback in 2021. Instead, they loaded up on talent with the likes of running back Najee Harris, tight end Pat Freiermuth and center Kendrick Green – all to take one last Super Bowl shot with Roethlisberger. Indeed, as training camp goes on and the Steelers take the stage in Thursday’s Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio, one last hurrah with Roethlisberger is looking light the right move for 2021. But what could be looking even better is the Steelers’ future beyond big Ben. That’s where Haskins and his eye-opening play in training camp, along with his reserved demeanor off the field, comes into play. Mason Rudolph, on the other hand, has always suffered from a pocket presence blindspot. He doesn’t feel the pressure. He’s prone to sacks. His throws can be panicky, and his long ball is hit or miss. Even big Ben, who last season sat back in the shotgun to pull the trigger on a quick-release short passing attack, is much less comfortable with play action. No wonder Haskins is looking more and more as if he’s the Steelers’ answer -- not only as the backup this year, but the heir-apparent as soon as next year, when the 39-year-old Roethlisberger likely goes off into the sunset and into the Hall of Fame. It’s all falling into place in Pittsburgh. The Steelers just might’ve had gotten a steal in Dwayne Haskins And we have the Haskins hoopla, including what he may have been promised by the Steelers in terms of his future role as a starter, in this quarterback-heavy edition of your Steelers update podcast. And don’t miss my print column Thursday morning on PennLive. As usual, it’ll be packed with all the best memes bringing this Steel City quarterback frenzy to life.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on similarities between Minkah Fitzpatrick, Troy Polamalu

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin kept it short and sweet when recently asked the similarities between Minkah Fitzpatrick and Troy Polamalu. “I don’t want to put that on Minkah. I’m not even starting that discussion,” Tomlin said in a press conference last week. “Minkah’s a really good emerging player. His...

