Coast Guard Seeks 21-Year-Old Man Who Fell Off Sailboat Near Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a man who fell off a sailboat near Annapolis Tuesday.

The missing man is 21 years old and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt. The captain of another vessel told watchstanders that three people had gone overboard from a sailboat, officials said.

Two Coast Guard boats went to the scene. The boat whose captain reported the incident rescued two of the people who had fallen in. Coast Guard officials said they later determined that they had jumped in to rescue the third man but were unable to find him.

The Coast Guard is being aided in their search by an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Station Atlantic City and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.