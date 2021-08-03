Cancel
Thomson, GA

Thursday, Aug. 5

mcduffieprogress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAppling - Mrs. Jean Beggs, 85, entered into rest July 22, 2021. A graveside service was held July 26, 2021, in Sweetwater Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Clifton Brown officiating. Survivors include her sons, David Ashcraft, Danny (Sharon) Ashcroft and Ricky (Doris) Ashcraft; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Harrell, Jonathan (Patti) Ashcraft, Danny Ashcraft Jr., Kimberly Ashcraft, and Melissa Ashcraft; two sisters, Mary Ivy, Harlem and Edith Dillard, Augusta; and a brother, Johnny Ganus, Govan, SC Curtis Funeral Home, Thomson, GA is in charge of arrangements.

