The away-from-home category, which was pummeled last year, has rebounded. Core brands were leading the way. Efficient distribution networks played a starring role. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was heavily impacted by the pandemic due to its significant away-from-home segment that was crushed when people stayed home. But this cash cow had plenty of resources to weather the storm and forge a new way forward, and its steady recovery just zoomed faster in the 2021 second quarter. Let's get to the key takeaways from this robust rebound.