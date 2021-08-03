Cancel
MLB

Ian Anderson scheduled to begin rehab start this week

By Chase Irle
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we move deeper into August, the Braves should only get healthier (knock on wood). Huascar Ynoa began his rehab stint in the minors with High-A Rome, and while it didn’t go quite as he would have liked, he didn’t suffer any setbacks and is one step closer to returning to the Braves. Travis d’Arnaud will continue his work in Gwinnett tonight, as he’s scheduled to catch seven innings for the Stripers. Assuming all goes well, he could be back in the majors by the end of the week. Joining them on the farm this week as well will be Ian Anderson. Mark Bowman reported today that he is scheduled to make a rehab start on Thursday. Bowman also said the shoulder has healed up nicely since the All-Star break when Anderson hit the injured list.

