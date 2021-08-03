Cherokee Nation suspends elective surgeries as health system sees surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Fifty-two people in the state who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 have died from the disease as of July 24, according to a state Department of Health report. From Jan. 17 to July 24, 4,241 of what are called vaccine breakthrough cases were identified in the state. Of that number, 86% reported symptoms and 8% were hospitalized. Of those who died, 37 were known to have one or more underlying conditions and 27 were residents of long-term care facilities, the report stated.