Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Cherokee Nation suspends elective surgeries as health system sees surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations

By From Staff Reports
Tulsa World
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCherokee Nation Health Services is suspending elective surgeries after seeing an over 80% increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the health system, it announced Tuesday. More than 600 new cases were reported in the tribal health system, the largest number of cases since January, the Cherokee Nation said in a news release. Unvaccinated people accounted for 90% of the new cases.

tulsaworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Elective Surgery#Covid 19#The Cherokee Nation#W W Hastings Hospital#Covid#Non Icu#Cherokee Nation Principal#Muscogee Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Washington StateSkagit Valley Herald

52 COVID-19 breakthrough deaths reported in Washington

Fifty-two people in the state who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 have died from the disease as of July 24, according to a state Department of Health report. From Jan. 17 to July 24, 4,241 of what are called vaccine breakthrough cases were identified in the state. Of that number, 86% reported symptoms and 8% were hospitalized. Of those who died, 37 were known to have one or more underlying conditions and 27 were residents of long-term care facilities, the report stated.
Johnson County, IADaily Iowan

Public health experts encourage second dose in face of Delta variant

Thousands of Iowans continue to go without the second shot in the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines, creating challenges for residents during the rise of the Delta variant. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 58.6 percent of Johnson County residents and 46.9 percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated. As of Aug. 2 103,691 people in Iowa have initiated, but not completed, a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy