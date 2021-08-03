Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. and Wife Nicolette Robinson on the Important Lessons They Pass on to Their Children

By Carina Chocano
Parents Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour weeks after their second child, Able Phineas, was born in March, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson got all dressed up to go on a date—to this year's Oscars. Able tagged along. It's not that there was no one to look after him—he and his big sister, Lucille, 4, have two sets of grandparents living within a five-block radius. The hitch was that Robinson was breastfeeding. Skipping the awards was not an option, as Odom had made history as the first male performer to be nominated for both best supporting actor and best original song for One Night in Miami—in which the real-life couple play husband and wife. So what to do about Able?

www.parents.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily King
Person
Aaron Burr
Person
B.j. Novak
Person
Nicolette Robinson
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Leslie Odom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real People#Their Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesphillyvoice.com

Leslie Odom Jr. to star in 'Exorcist' trilogy set for 2023 debut

It appears that Philly's own Leslie Odom Jr. will be getting into horror films in the near future. The actor and singer-songwriter will star in a forthcoming "Exorcist" trilogy that is expected to debut in theaters in late 2023, according to The New York Times. Odom Jr. will play a father who seeks out help for his child who is possessed by demons.
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. We are sad to report that, Actor Charlie Robinson has passed at the age of 75. According to Fox News, the cause of the death was Cardiac arrest and cancer. Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘Night Court’. The Houston native also made an appearance in the movie ‘Set it off.
MusicTMZ.com

Veteran Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead at 64

10:00 AM PT -- A rep for Suzzanne's family tells TMZ, "The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas. She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word. The family appreciates your support and asks for their privacy during this difficult time."
RelationshipsGossip Cop

Will, Jada Pinkett Smith Still In The Midst Of $270 Million Divorce?

Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith have had their share of ups and downs over the course of their 24-year marriage, some of which have been documented on Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. Was the couple headed for a $270 million divorce last summer? That’s what one tabloid claimed. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story to see where the spouses stand today.
RelationshipsPosted by
POPSUGAR

It Was Love at First Sight When Track Athletes Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall Met at Age 16

Tara Davis and Hunter Woodhall's love story might as well be acted out in Netflix's next rom-com. The pro athletes are on their way to the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer, but back in 2017, Tara and Hunter were meeting for the first time at a track meet. The couple broke down the details about the start of their relationship in a YouTube video, and it's just as adorable as you'd expect.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Filmmaker, Actor Robert Downey Sr. Dies At 85

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Funeral services were pending today for filmmaker and actor Robert Downey Sr., father of Oscar-nominated actor Robert Downey Jr. The senior Downey died Tuesday night, his son announced on his Instagram page. “Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages...

Comments / 1

Community Policy