'Hamilton' Star Leslie Odom Jr. and Wife Nicolette Robinson on the Important Lessons They Pass on to Their Children

Four weeks after their second child, Able Phineas, was born in March, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson got all dressed up to go on a date—to this year's Oscars. Able tagged along. It's not that there was no one to look after him—he and his big sister, Lucille, 4, have two sets of grandparents living within a five-block radius. The hitch was that Robinson was breastfeeding. Skipping the awards was not an option, as Odom had made history as the first male performer to be nominated for both best supporting actor and best original song for One Night in Miami—in which the real-life couple play husband and wife. So what to do about Able?