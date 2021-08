I have been trying for almost 25 years now, and I think it has finally happened: I like blueberries. Sort of. We went blueberry picking over the weekend. I love to pick the things, but am just not so crazy about eating them. I do try though. Every year when we are picking blueberries, I sample them. Sometimes I have eaten as many as four! This year, I ate six. They were not so bad. I think if they are still warm from the sun, I can eat them. Just do not ruin my pancakes with them. I do not like them that much. Not yet, anyway. I will keep trying.