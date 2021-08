Red Sox closer Matt Barnes given clean bill of health. The Red Sox received some good news today as All-Star closer Matt Barnes was given a clean bill of health after testing negative for COVID. Boston’s chief fireballer had been feeling sick the last few days and the team had him quarantine in the hotel yesterday out of precaution. While he passed an initial test they were cautious and made sure that he tested negative again. Now that they have that hurdle behind them they can bring the righty back into the fold and they could really use him.