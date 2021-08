Update: Waypoint reports that the total is now over 2,600, with 1,600 signatures coming from current employees at the company. “To put it clearly and unequivocally, our values as employees are not accurately reflected in the words and actions of our leadership,” one of the earliest lines in a letter from Activision Blizzard employees reads. The letter, now signed by nearly 1,000 employees, according to Bloomberg, denounces recent statements made by Activision Blizzard executives following last week’s news of an explosive lawsuit alleging a discriminatory “frat boy” culture that actively harms women at the company.