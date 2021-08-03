Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scappoose, OR

Scappoose football season fast approaching

By Anna Del Savio
Posted by 
Columbia County Spotlight
Columbia County Spotlight
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXIV1_0bGytdwa00 Team is gearing up for the upcoming season, hoping for significant freshman turnout

The Scappoose High School football team is gearing up for a true fall season.

Since June, players have been in the weight room three days a week, lifting weights and running speed and agility drills.

A clearer indication of the team's future this season will come later this month, as coaches will see which returning and new players show up for the new season.

In a normal year, football players would have ended the school year with football practices as part of the J-term, where students spend three and a half weeks taking three classes each day.

Kids didn't get J-term football this past school year.

The lack of extra practice time "has set us behind a little bit," said Coach Sean McNabb. "So we're hitting it hard in the weight room, trying to get as strong as we can, as explosive as we can."

The team's "spirit week camp" will take place next week, and then two-a-day practices start the following week.

Numbers were down last season, with 55 kids across all four grades. Typically, the team has closer to 70 to 80 players. McNabb said he's hoping for 60 or more this year.

McNabb said most of the coaches work in the school. In a normal year, they get to see students, whether as their teacher or just passing through the halls.

"Our core guys have been showing up, but not being in school, not having that connection with players on a day-to-day basis, created a little bit of that disconnect," McNabb said.

The team graduated three starting offensive linemen and had another move out of state last year, leaving the team with one returning offensive lineman.

"We're not real deep on the defensive side either," McNabb acknowledged. "Our strength is we have a lot of our receiver, defensive-back type kids back. We have a lot of speed there.

"We do have quite a few starters back on offense and quite a few starts back on defense, so I am excited about that. But we do have some key holes to fill, and we'll all have our work cut out for us there."

A few standout players are coming back, including senior Luke McNabb, the team's quarterback — and Coach McNabb's son — who threw 15 touchdown passes in six games last season and rushed for another handful, and senior Colin Stoddard, the leading receiver last year and starting free safety.

Senior Austin Verbout will be one of the starting linebackers.

Verbout "has worked really, really hard in the weight room. He kind of took this pandemic period as an offseason to train and he's really coming back in great shape," Sean McNabb said.

D'Angelo Macedo-Becker will be starting running back.

"He's very explosive," said the coach. "He has the ability to score every time he touches the ball because he has great speed."

McNabb said that he typically likes to see 20 to 30 freshmen come out each year. Typically, most of the freshmen who join the football team have prior experience in middle school games. In the last school year, middle schoolers had little to no football experience, meaning some may come less prepared, or not come at all.

But, McNabb said, football is one sport where you can start at the high school level.

"Basketball and baseball, it's hard to never play ever and then decide to come out in high school, just because of all the fundamentals and the skill level that you missed out on," McNabb said.

But compared to those other sports, football relies more on physical fitness and less on technique.

"If you're athletic, we can teach you how to run around, catch a ball, block somebody, tackle somebody," McNabb said. "There's kids that we've had that have come out late in the game, as freshmen, even sophomores, and wound up being all-state players by the time they're seniors. So it's nice to have that experience, but it's also nice to get some kids, and you can teach them exactly what you need for them to do to be successful."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County Spotlight

Columbia County, OR
96
Followers
320
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Columbia County Spotlight has the most circulation and reader engagement of any publication — printed or web — in Columbia County, and is the only source for consistent Scappoose and St. Helens sports coverage. ​

 http://www.southcountyspotlight.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scappoose, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Football Season#High School Football#Baseball#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Track field at Scappoose High school gets revamping

The effort, espected to be completed by the start of football season, will improve the track surface. With the prep sports season set to begin in the weeks and months ahead, Scappoose High School is setting its sights on improving the track field. Adam Strachan, the high school's athletic director before becoming the new principal at Scappoose Middle School, outlined the need for a new track surface. "The track was replaced, I think, 15 or 20 years ago," Strachan said, noting, "They have a set life span. So, it's definitely nearing the end of its life span and...
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Scappoose girls swimmers finish strong

Girls ended short season as district and dual meet champions; Emma Jeppesen named Swimmer of the Year. The Scappoose girls swim team ended the season with the district swimming crown. The team had a strong season, but a district championship meet was scheduled at the last minute, meaning that many...
Scappoose, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Girls wrestling team growing

Like most teams, girls wrestling numbers were down this year. But over the years, girls' involvement is growing. With just nine girls wrestling for Scappoose High School this year, the team was still able to send two wrestlers to the state tournament. OSAA typically hosts the state tournaments, but opted...
HobbiesPosted by
Columbia County Spotlight

Cornhole country

Summer is off-season for bowling, so Oregon Trail Lanes is running cornhole league outside The parking lot at Oregon Trail Lanes is crowded on Thursday evenings this summer. But rather than cars filling the spaces, it's cornhole participants. Kellie and Brandon Smith, the owners of Oregon Trail Lanes, have organized a summer cornhole league. There were 12 duos participating in early July, but Brandon Smith said he hoped participation would increase as more people hear about the league. "We have plenty of room to grow," Smith said. Amber McKinnis and her fiancé Raimee Glick were sitting on their deck, scrolling...

Comments / 0

Community Policy