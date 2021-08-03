Cancel
North Charleston, SC

New private school to provide university model education to Charleston-area students

By Libby Stanford lstanford@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH CHARLESTON — A new private school aims to prepare students for college while giving them ample time at home. Hope Scholars Academy, hosted in Cooper River Baptist Church in the Park Circle neighborhood, will open on Aug. 16. It’s the first high school in the area that is part of the University Model School network, an education system that has students attend in-person class three days a week and learn from school the rest of the time.

