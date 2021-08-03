Cancel
Bengals Notes: Joe Burrow and the Offense Struggle, Defense Embracing New Identity

 17 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense continues to be the talk of training camp. They continued to dominate Joe Burrow and the offense on Monday. The defense forced multiple turnovers, including a Germaine Pratt interception in 11-on-11 drills. Jessie Bates stripped rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The fifth overall pick stopped...

Bengals Safety Ricardo Allen Compares Joe Burrow to Matt Ryan

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has been compared to plenty of great quarterbacks. From Tom Brady to Kurt Warner and everyone in between. Bengals safety Ricardo Allen sees a lot of similarities between Burrow and Matt Ryan. Allen spent the first six years of his career in Atlanta. He got a...
Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Frustrated By Struggles at Camp

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow Seeks Rhythm Following Knee Injury. After the serious knee injury that ended his rookie season, Joe Burrow is still working to find his comfort level. Burrow hasn't regained the rhythm he had prior to his injury, and he has not been pleased with his performance during...
Watch: Joe Burrow, Tyler Boyd connect on top highlight of Bengals training camp

It’s a little easy to forget about Tyler Boyd with Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase making so much noise for the Cincinnati Bengals at training camp. But over the weekend, Boyd apparently set out to offer a reminder to all onlookers that he’s the guy with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons (2018-19) while acting as the team’s No. 1 wideout and generally one of the more underrated slot weapons in the league.
Joe Burrow Sends Clear Message After Early Struggles In Camp

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t have the best of starts to his second NFL training camp. But he seems confident that he’ll turn things around quickly. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, the former No. 1 overall pick said he’s been trying to “feel comfortable in the pocket” since returning from last year’s season-ending injury. He said that reaching that comfort level was one of the last steps in his recovery.
Joe Burrow ‘not feeling like himself’ at Bengals training camp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow claims he is frustrated because he is “not feeling like himself” at training camp even though he says his knee is “fixed and strong.”. Burrow, who tore his ACL and MCL in November during a game against the Washington Football Team, has been...
For Bengals QB Joe Burrow to make a strong return, protection will be key

Joe Burrow is back, and the Cincinnati Bengals are eager to realize their potential with the young quarterback at the helm. They’re just going to do it carefully. The team announced recently that Burrow will not play in Saturday’s preseason opener at Tampa Bay. He might not play in their other two preseason games, either.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow frustrated, but not panicking

The Bengals most celebrated employee wearing roster No. 9 came to Saturday's media briefing as the owner of several significant records. Former Heisman winner Joe Burrow might have established many different marks last year had he not been limited to 10 games. Despite that, his 2,688 passing yards were fifth among NFL passers. Five times he threw for more than 300 yards which is third-best for a rookie and he's the first NFL newcomer to have three consecutive 300-yard games (games 2-4 last season).
Joe Burrow’s return to Bengals: How he’s progressing, biggest remaining step – Cincinnati Bengals Blog

CINCINNATI — The biggest storyline for the Cincinnati Bengals for the last two years has involved quarterback Joe Burrow. Last season, the intrigue stemmed from Burrow’s transition from being the top overall pick in the 2020 draft to a rookie season impacted by COVID-19. This preseason, Burrow is coming back from reconstructive left knee surgery to repair an injury that ended his first NFL season.
Joe Burrow: Fantasy football outlook for 2021 NFL season with Bengals

Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals is coming off a rookie campaign in which he suffered a horrific left knee injury. The injury included a torn ACL and MCL, which ended his impressive rookie season and thwarted his fantasy football possibilities. Burrow was playing great before going down and will look to recover as we head into the 2021 season.
Joe Burrow opens up about training camp struggles

One of the biggest stories surrounding Bengals training camp thus far has been the inconsistent play of the offense. Despite revamping the offensive line and adding top-five NFL Draft pick Ja’Marr Chase at receiver, the offense has been getting manhandled by a defense that allowed the seventh-most yards of any NFL team in 2020.
Podcast: Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ Offense is Making Progress, Plus Other Camp Takeaways

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I talk about the progress Joe Burrow is making, plus some good signs from the defense and Ja’Marr Chase continues to improve. We’re also joined by David Harrison of Locked on Bucs to preview Saturday’s matchup between Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. How is Giovani Bernard doing? Will Tom Brady suit up? Get those questions answered and more!
Why the Bengals Should Be Terrified About Joe Burrow's Knee this Season

Colin Cowherd: “We like quarterbacks for different reasons. We like the playmaking ability from Kyler Murray, we like the size and power from Josh Allen, we like Tom Brady’s ability to manipulate the line of scrimmage, and we liked Eli’s ability in the two-minute offense. What we loved about Joe Burrow was the swagger and the confidence in which he plays. These are observations from people who cover the Bengals who tend to shade positive over negative. ‘Joe Burrow, it’s not good. Throws that were layups last year are off-target. There’s a multitude of reasons for the struggles and it has been ugly.’ Tyler Boyd, a very good receiver said: ‘Joe Burrow looks good but he is iffy on the knee.’ The thing we liked about Burrow was the swagger and the confidence, and the ‘IT’ wasn’t the body, arm, or athleticism --- apparently, he has lost it. That doesn’t mean he won’t regain it but remember, he was sacked 32 times last year in 10 games, and this is still not an elite offensive line. He tore his ACL, MCL, and there was other additional damage. This was a BAD, BAD injury. Carson Palmer admits that when he came back 15 years ago in 2006 off a knee injury, he said ‘it’s a FEEL thing. 18 months, that’s how long it takes, to get to where your knee feels somewhat normal again. It takes two years until you can’t tell you had surgery. That first year just doesn’t feel right.’ This is in a division where Baltimore is better, Cleveland is better, and Pittsburgh is still good. What we like about Burrow is the confidence and swagger, and reports from the reporters and his teammates are like ‘he doesn’t want ANYBODY near his knees.’ I remember when Tom Brady hurt his knee and the following year he got snippy when a guy FELL near his knee. That lack of confidence off an injury is a real thing. It’s not a weakness, EVERYBODY goes through it.” (Full Audio Above)
Bengals Camp: Groundhog Day for Burrow; new Fab Five; Reiff riveted

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It feels like any Bengals 11-on-11 session since the team went to wearing full pads on Monday, and maybe even a couple of practices before that, has turned into Groundhog Day for second year quarterback Joe Burrow. The second-year quarterback, who is returning from major reconstructive knee...

