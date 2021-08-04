Cancel
Bear cub rescued from Sierra wildfire escapes Tahoe center

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

A bear cub known for being rescued after his paws were burned in a Sierra wildfire escaped from the center where he was recovering.

Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe asked for help finding the 6-month-old black bear — nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws. The bear escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, the center said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He is not in imminent danger and is not a threat, but we need to locate him as soon as possible,” the center said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife and local law enforcement were assisting in the search. The center was urging people around South Tahoe to be on the lookout, especially in the areas of Heavenly Valley, Black Bart and Sierra Tract neighborhoods.

The 25-pound (11-kilogram) cub might have bandages on his front paws. He likely climbed a tree or hid in a small space.

The center said it was important for people who saw him to contact authorities and keep away from the animal because he would be scared of humans and need help. It has set up a hotline for tips at 530-577--2273.

