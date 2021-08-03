Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

Madison Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of Hickory St reference a weapons offense. An asphalt crew is working in the area when a vehicle comes through the construction zone at 40 MPH and almost hits one of the construction workers. Another worker raises his arms at the driver in a "Hey!" type gesture as the vehicle passes. The vehicle slams on the brakes, the driver gets out of the vehicle, pulls a gun from his waist band, and racks the slide. The construction workers walk away from the driver, the driver then picks up the round he ejected and drives away. This is an active and on-going investigation.