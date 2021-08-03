Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

City of Madison Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Madison Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of Hickory St reference a weapons offense. An asphalt crew is working in the area when a vehicle comes through the construction zone at 40 MPH and almost hits one of the construction workers. Another worker raises his arms at the driver in a "Hey!" type gesture as the vehicle passes. The vehicle slams on the brakes, the driver gets out of the vehicle, pulls a gun from his waist band, and racks the slide. The construction workers walk away from the driver, the driver then picks up the round he ejected and drives away. This is an active and on-going investigation.

www.cityofmadison.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Asphalt#Construction Workers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in the blaze’s path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy