Orley L. Hawley
Orley L. Hawley, 92, of Silver Lake, IN, passed away at 6:35 A.M., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the Parkview Medical Center, Ft. Wayne, IN. Services for Orley L. Hawley will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 at the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, 84 W. Main St., Peru with Pastor Mark Davis officiating. Burial in the Reyburn Cemetery with Military Honors provided by Miami County Military Rites Unit. Visitation from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M., Friday at the funeral home.www.wabashplaindealer.com
Comments / 0