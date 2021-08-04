Van Buren County Election Results

Voters in Van Buren County had several issues to decide on Tuesday. At the top of the list was the big $53.6 million bond proposal for Paw Paw Public Schools. It was rejected by the voters. Meanwhile, voters for Lawrence Public Schools approved a $1.7 million bond for building improvements and new school buses. A road millage increase was approved in Lawrence Township. Voters in Paw Paw Township approved a $5.9 million bond for a new fire station, and a new parks millage was approved in the village of Paw Paw. In the South Haven mayoral race, Scott Smith and Ahmmad Goodwin will go on to the November election.