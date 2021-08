There was a stretch, earlier this season, when it looked like Erick Fedde had turned a corner in his career, with the Washington Nationals’ 2014 1st Round pick putting together a string of 21-straight scoreless innings over five appearances. There was even an IL stint following his positive test for COVID-19 in the middle of that run, but the 28-year-old righty went into quarantine and picked up where he left off upon returning to the Nats’ rotation, with two of his scoreless outings in that run coming after he was out.