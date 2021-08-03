Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

There's Still A Nasty Smell From The Hyperion Sewage Spill. Nearby Residents Say 'There's No Relief'

By Julia Murray
Laist.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. In the three weeks since the Hyperion Water Reclamation Plant in Playa del Rey discharged 17 million gallons of raw sewage into the Pacific Ocean, residents living near the plant have continued to see their lives disrupted by the spill.

