Watch: Poppy Gets Animated In New Video For “Flux”
Poppy took the heavy metal world by storm in 2020 with her breakout record I Disagree via Sumerian Records which would feature the Grammy-nominated track “Bloodmoney”. Now, the young singer/songwriter from Boston, Massachussetts appears to be doubling down on these efforts with a new record dropping September 24th entitled Flux and judging by the title track/video, she’s even further along than Babymetal in truly merging Britney Spears-esque pop music with nu-metalcore breakdowns.www.bubbleblabber.com
