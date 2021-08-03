Cancel
Watch: Poppy Gets Animated In New Video For “Flux”

By John Schwarz
Cover picture for the articlePoppy took the heavy metal world by storm in 2020 with her breakout record I Disagree via Sumerian Records which would feature the Grammy-nominated track “Bloodmoney”. Now, the young singer/songwriter from Boston, Massachussetts appears to be doubling down on these efforts with a new record dropping September 24th entitled Flux and judging by the title track/video, she’s even further along than Babymetal in truly merging Britney Spears-esque pop music with nu-metalcore breakdowns.

