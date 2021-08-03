DeMarcus Lawrence: More Speed & More Turnovers

View more in
Dallas, TX
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
NFL|chatsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors Mailbag On Tony Pollard, Jabrill Peppers, Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper
Dallas Cowboys trade rumors are in mailbag form today! Could the Cowboys trade away players like Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and even Amari Cooper within the next year? Or could they target Jabrill Peppers? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey answers those questions and ones on key players at Cowboys training camp like Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Damontae Kazee and Donovan Wilson. Subscribe to Chat Sports not just for NFL videos but for the ENTIRE 2021 NBA Draft LIVE: @Chat Sports NOTE: this was filmed BEFORE the reports of the Cowboys planning to sign Malik Hooker.
NFL|NFL
Roundup: Injured Cowboys stars Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence 'in really good shape'
Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence won't be active when the Cowboys kick off the NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against the Steelers. But they're making progress toward being available for the regular season. Cooper (ankle) and Lawrence (back) were placed on the physically unable to...
NFL|Blogging The Boys
Jerry Jones said that Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence might be on PUP through Oxnard
The Dallas Cowboys are already well into training camp, so much so that three full practices are already in the books. So far we have gotten to see a number of exciting things as it pertains to this team, however, there are some things, namely some players, that we have yet to see up until this point.
NFL|NBC Sports
DeMarcus Lawrence had “clean-up” back surgery, no “high concern” from Cowboys
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence landed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday and a back issue is the reason for that move. Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Lawrence had postseason surgery on his back. It’s the third time that Lawrence has had that kind of operation, but McCarthy said that this procedure has not raised any red flags for the team about Lawrence’s outlook for the season.
NFL|ABC News
Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence had offseason back surgery, will start training camp on PUP list
OXNARD, Calif. -- Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list because of offseason back surgery, the third of his career. "It's more of a cleanup, so there's no high concern," coach Mike McCarthy said before the Cowboys' first training camp...
NFL|NBC Sports
Report: Cowboys placing Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence on PUP to begin camp
As the Cowboys ended their offseason program in June, receiver Amari Cooper was reportedly in danger of missing the start of training camp with an ankle injury. Now we know that will in fact be the case. Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, Cooper is one of six Dallas players who will...
NFL|NBC Sports
Dak Prescott, DeMarcus Lawrence among 16 Cowboys not traveling with team
The Cowboys will play in the NFL’s first preseason game since 2019 on Thursday against the Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game, but 16 of their players will not be making the trip Canton, Ohio this week. Quarterback Dak Prescott is on that list. It never seemed likely that...
NFL|weisradio.com
Cowboys Demarcus Lawrence, one of six to start year on PUP list
(DALLAS) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list after offseason back surgery, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Thursday. It is the third time Lawrence has had back surgery during his career. “It’s more of a cleanup, so there’s no...
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Expected back before opener
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects Lawrence (back) to resume practicing in mid-August and see some preseason action before the regular season begins, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence is on the PUP list after getting surgery on his back, but the procedure was deemed a "cleanup". He's on track to...
NFL|allfans.co
WR Amari Cooper, DE DeMarcus Lawrence May Not Practice in Oxnard
Injuries to star players was the story of the 2020 Dallas Cowboys, and while their return to Oxnard has mostly been met with optimism and the welcome sight of fans in attendance, there is already room for concern with two top starters on both sides of the ball. WR Amari Cooper and DE DeMarcus Lawrence may not return from the PUP list until the team moves training camp back to The Star, according to Jerry Jones.
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence: New Coach Quinn 'Bringing Back Swagger'
On Tuesday, DeMarcus Lawrence was activated off the physically unable to perform list following an off-season back surgery, the third since 2015. With just over one month until the season opener, the 29-year-old is, in his words, "progressing real well.''. In 2020, Lawrence had playing time in every game, racking...
NFL|Posted by105.3 The Fan
Should Cowboys fans worry about Demarcus Lawrence and Amari Cooper?
Cowboys stars Demarcus Lawrence & Amari Cooper have yet to be activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. Should Cowboys fans be worried about Tank and Amari and how will this affect the Cowboys?
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
Cowboys BREAKING: A ‘Step Back’ in QB Dak Prescott Injury News
The Dallas Cowboys' first preseason game with the Pittsburgh Steelers is just days away, as the two teams will match up in the 2021 Hall of Fame game on August 5. We already knew Dallas’ QB starter wasn’t going to play there. And now, thanks to coach Mike McCarthy’s Tuesday...
NFL|NBC Sports
DeMarcus Lawrence feels like he’s in a “good spot” in return from back surgery
DeMarcus Lawrence is off of the physically unable to perform list but not yet practicing with the team. The Cowboys pass rusher will continue working his back from offseason back surgery as his team plays in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday. “It’s up to the trainers and the...
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Keeping An Eye On These 8 Players Thursday Night
Finally, it's time to play for football. Ok, maybe not for everyone as the Cowboys will continue to be smart about limiting certain players from this first preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Thursday night. In fact, the Cowboys held back 16 players from the trip, including quarterback Dak Prescott. He remains...
NFL|Posted byCowboyMaven
BREAKING Cowboys Injury Update: DeMarcus Lawrence Activated Off PUP
The Dallas Cowboys vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers is just days away, and just the sound of that typically stirs Super Bowl memories. But not this time. This time is all about who is healthy - and news from Oxnard tells us that DeMarcus Lawrence is moving in that direction. On...
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence activated from PUP list, explains injury and early impact of Dan Quinn
Things are coming along as planned for DeMarcus Lawrence, after the veteran pass rusher underwent a minor procedure on his back this offseason. Lawrence started Dallas Cowboys training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he recovers but, less than two weeks later, he's now been activated and is eligible to return to practice. He won't be fully unleashed just yet though, considering the Cowboys have four preseason games instead of three (and, as such, an extra week of camp), and sources tell CBS Sports the expectation remains that he'll return in full swing following the Aug. 13 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL|Posted byUSA TODAY Sports Media Group
Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence not expected back for Cowboys until after 2nd preseason game
Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence have yet to suit up during training camp. The wideout and edge rusher were placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list before camp; Cooper has an ankle issue and Lawrence is dealing with a back injury. While the team has expressed no official concern...
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has quickly silenced the doubters
When the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the draft, the move was not without its criticisms. In the interest of transparency, I was one of the more vocal critics of the pick. There were plenty of reasons to be critical. Even without considering his off-the-field baggage, Parsons played one of the most expendable positions on defense, making the value of taking any off-ball linebacker that high questionable at best.
NFL|Posted byThe Spun
Troy Aikman Shares His Thoughts On Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn
After giving up a franchise record 473 points in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. The hire was praised by many Cowboys fans and non-fans alike, and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was no exception. Appearing on The Michael Irvin Podcast...
Comments / 0