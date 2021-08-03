DeMarcus Lawrence: More Speed & More Turnovers

Things are coming along as planned for DeMarcus Lawrence, after the veteran pass rusher underwent a minor procedure on his back this offseason. Lawrence started Dallas Cowboys training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he recovers but, less than two weeks later, he's now been activated and is eligible to return to practice. He won't be fully unleashed just yet though, considering the Cowboys have four preseason games instead of three (and, as such, an extra week of camp), and sources tell CBS Sports the expectation remains that he'll return in full swing following the Aug. 13 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.