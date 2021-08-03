Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

DeMarcus Lawrence: More Speed & More Turnovers

Posted by 
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 1 day ago

Comments / 0

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Trade Rumors Mailbag On Tony Pollard, Jabrill Peppers, Ezekiel Elliott & Amari Cooper

Dallas Cowboys trade rumors are in mailbag form today! Could the Cowboys trade away players like Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott and even Amari Cooper within the next year? Or could they target Jabrill Peppers? Cowboys Report host Tom Downey answers those questions and ones on key players at Cowboys training camp like Micah Parsons, Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Damontae Kazee and Donovan Wilson. Subscribe to Chat Sports not just for NFL videos but for the ENTIRE 2021 NBA Draft LIVE: @Chat Sports NOTE: this was filmed BEFORE the reports of the Cowboys planning to sign Malik Hooker.
NFLNBC Sports

DeMarcus Lawrence had “clean-up” back surgery, no “high concern” from Cowboys

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence landed on the physically unable to perform list on Thursday and a back issue is the reason for that move. Head coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Lawrence had postseason surgery on his back. It’s the third time that Lawrence has had that kind of operation, but McCarthy said that this procedure has not raised any red flags for the team about Lawrence’s outlook for the season.
NFLweisradio.com

Cowboys Demarcus Lawrence, one of six to start year on PUP list

(DALLAS) — Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list after offseason back surgery, head coach Mike McCarthy announced Thursday. It is the third time Lawrence has had back surgery during his career. “It’s more of a cleanup, so there’s no...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Expected back before opener

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects Lawrence (back) to resume practicing in mid-August and see some preseason action before the regular season begins, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence is on the PUP list after getting surgery on his back, but the procedure was deemed a "cleanup". He's on track to...
NFLallfans.co

WR Amari Cooper, DE DeMarcus Lawrence May Not Practice in Oxnard

Injuries to star players was the story of the 2020 Dallas Cowboys, and while their return to Oxnard has mostly been met with optimism and the welcome sight of fans in attendance, there is already room for concern with two top starters on both sides of the ball. WR Amari Cooper and DE DeMarcus Lawrence may not return from the PUP list until the team moves training camp back to The Star, according to Jerry Jones.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence: New Coach Quinn 'Bringing Back Swagger'

On Tuesday, DeMarcus Lawrence was activated off the physically unable to perform list following an off-season back surgery, the third since 2015. With just over one month until the season opener, the 29-year-old is, in his words, "progressing real well.''. In 2020, Lawrence had playing time in every game, racking...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Keeping An Eye On These 8 Players Thursday Night

Finally, it's time to play for football. Ok, maybe not for everyone as the Cowboys will continue to be smart about limiting certain players from this first preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Thursday night. In fact, the Cowboys held back 16 players from the trip, including quarterback Dak Prescott. He remains...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence activated from PUP list, explains injury and early impact of Dan Quinn

Things are coming along as planned for DeMarcus Lawrence, after the veteran pass rusher underwent a minor procedure on his back this offseason. Lawrence started Dallas Cowboys training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he recovers but, less than two weeks later, he's now been activated and is eligible to return to practice. He won't be fully unleashed just yet though, considering the Cowboys have four preseason games instead of three (and, as such, an extra week of camp), and sources tell CBS Sports the expectation remains that he'll return in full swing following the Aug. 13 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has quickly silenced the doubters

When the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the draft, the move was not without its criticisms. In the interest of transparency, I was one of the more vocal critics of the pick. There were plenty of reasons to be critical. Even without considering his off-the-field baggage, Parsons played one of the most expendable positions on defense, making the value of taking any off-ball linebacker that high questionable at best.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares His Thoughts On Cowboys Hiring Dan Quinn

After giving up a franchise record 473 points in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys hired former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn as their defensive coordinator. The hire was praised by many Cowboys fans and non-fans alike, and Cowboys legend Troy Aikman was no exception. Appearing on The Michael Irvin Podcast...

Comments / 0

Community Policy