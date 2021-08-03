Cooper Rush: Preseason Time

After seven years, boyband Big Time Rush is making a comeback. On July 19, Big Time Rush announced their comeback in a tweet that said, “WE ARE BACK! It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you! Let’s make up for lost time.” The tweet included a video following the band members’ day-to-day lives. Kendall Shmidt was hiking in the woods, James Maslow was working on a vehicle, Carlos PenaVega was playing with his children, and Logan Henderson was “still working on that PhD” and playing a game of Operation. While a voiceover stated, “It’s 2021. The people of the world are ready for a comeback of epic proportions. The show must go on. The world needs Big Time Rush,” the boys…men now…were interrupted in their daily lives and routines by this disembodied voice who urged them to make a comeback.