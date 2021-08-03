Cooper Rush: Preseason Time

View more in
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
Video Games|dotesports.com
Complexity benches RUSH
Complexity Gaming has moved William “RUSH” Wierzba, its only North American CS:GO player, to the inactive roster and will try to find him a new team to play for, the organization announced today. RUSH’s benching comes just days after Complexity parted ways with head coach Jamie “keita” Hall following a...
Economy|Fast Casual
Rush Bowls rushing to open 30 units
Colorado-based Rush Bowls is set to exceed last year's number of franchise locations opened by nearly three times, with 30 to 50 in development and a plan to open 30 locations over the next year, according to a company press release. In the next six months, the chain will open...
NFL|Steelers Depot
With Four Preseason Games, Tomlin Believes Steelers’ O-Line Has Time To Gel
Left to right, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a brand new looking offensive line this season. Not to mention a brand new offensive coordinator, new head offensive line coach, and new assistant offensive line coach. This line is full of questions and right now, not many answers, but Mike Tomlin is confident there’s plenty of time to figure all that out.
Video Games|monstervine.com
Mario Golf: Super Rush Review – Let’s-a Golf
Mario Golf: Super Rush is a wonderfully chaotic and surprisingly accurate golf game. I wish there was a bit more content, but the creative boss fights and variety of different golf modes make Super Rush a unique and incredibly fun sports game. Mario Golf: Super Rush. Developer: Camelot Software Planning.
NFL|NFL
Joe Burrow hopes to play in Bengals preseason games: I'd like to 'feel the rush at least a couple times'
In the aftermath of his promising rookie campaign being curtailed by a torn ACL, Joe Burrow is anxious to get back on the field. That excitement to return includes an urge to play in the preseason for Burrow, who expressed just that desire a day after Bengals owner Mike Brown said the 2020 No. 1 overall pick "probably" would not play in any of any of Cincinnati's preseason tilts.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Inside Cowboys Training Camp: Big Jump for Biadasz?
Entering his second year in the NFL, starting center Tyler Biadasz aims to take advantage of his first full offseason. Rob Phillips and Kyle Youmans spend the players off day breaking down the recent developments from Cowboys Training Camp in Oxnard, California.
NFL|NBC Sports
Brandon Beane: Deadline for Josh Allen contract talks coming some time in preseason
Bills quarterback Josh Allen said recently that a contract extension is the least of his worries this summer and it won’t be long before it is off the list until next year. The Bills kick off their preseason schedule next week and General Manager Brandon Beane said on WGR 550 on Monday that the team will “probably put a deadline on [contract talks] at some point here in the preseason.” He didn’t share a specific date, but said an agreement will have to come soon or it won’t come until 2022.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Join Blogging The Boys for a training camp discussion on our YouTube Channel
The Dallas Cowboys held their ninth training camp practice on Tuesday and now all attention shifts towards the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. It will be Thursday when we next see this team compete at any level, and for the first time since last season ended it will be against competition that isn’t themselves.
Arizona State|247Sports
Video: Two-minute drill following first ASU preseason camp practice
Sun Devil Source publisher Chris Karpman and host Ethan Ryter conducted a two-minute drill following Arizona State's first preseason camp practice on Wednesday morning. -- The overall conditioning of Arizona State's team on the first day of preseason practices considering its veteran presence with 20 returning starters. -- How the...
Hobbies|deeranddeerhunting.com
PRESEASON INVENTORY
AUGUST! Say Hallelujah like you mean it! Another month down and another month closer to our glorious, long-awaited, need-it-more-than-ever, fall season-O-harvest!. You do realize that a whole herd of gung-ho dedicated hunters around the world are already hard at it, don’t you!. I’m getting photos daily from my SpiritWild backstrap...
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Cooper Rush: Dealing with back spasms
Rush didn't participate at Sunday's practice due to back spasms, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports. Rush had the injury crop up Saturday and now has missed two straight practices due to the issue. The 27-year-old has less than two weeks to get healthy before the Hall of Fame Game versus Pittsburgh on Aug. 5.
Music|thegeorgeanne.com
Big Time Rush: Big Time Comeback
After seven years, boyband Big Time Rush is making a comeback. On July 19, Big Time Rush announced their comeback in a tweet that said, “WE ARE BACK! It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you! Let’s make up for lost time.” The tweet included a video following the band members’ day-to-day lives. Kendall Shmidt was hiking in the woods, James Maslow was working on a vehicle, Carlos PenaVega was playing with his children, and Logan Henderson was “still working on that PhD” and playing a game of Operation. While a voiceover stated, “It’s 2021. The people of the world are ready for a comeback of epic proportions. The show must go on. The world needs Big Time Rush,” the boys…men now…were interrupted in their daily lives and routines by this disembodied voice who urged them to make a comeback.
NFL|saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports releases preseason ranking of all 130 FBS teams
CBS Sports has joined the chorus of media outlets who have pegged Alabama at the top of the college football landscape to start the season. In its explanation, the outlet wrote that voters are so confident in quarterback Bryce Young and the depth of the Alabama program that not even the departure of a record-tying six first-round NFL Draft picks could shake the current order of power in college football.
NFL|Posted byClutchPoints
Bears coach Matt Nagy details playing time plan for Justin Fields in preseason
The offseason started for the Chicago Bears with them signing quarterback Andy Dalton and the reaction from fans was exactly what many thought it would be. But, the Bears followed that up by moving up in the NFL Draft to select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields in the first round and order was restored.
Louisiana State|247Sports
Preseason countdown: Billy Napier in no rush to leave No. 25 Louisiana
Editor's Note: 247Sports teamed up with CBS Sports this year for the annual CBS Sports 130, which was revealed Aug. 2. 247Sports will do daily countdown on each Top 25 until the start of the season. Today's focus is on No. 25 Louisiana. Opportunity knocked once again for Billy Napier...
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Hangin' with the Boys: Defensive Expectations
How much pressure is on Dan Quinn to showcase his defense in the Hall of Fame game? The crew discusses what they're hoping to see on the defense, position battles, and get a live update from Nate Newton out in Oxnard, California.
NFL|hookem.com
Our 13th annual preseason Top 25: Time for No. 4 Ohio State to worry? Don't bet on it
For the last 12 years, the American-Statesman's sports staff has spent July breaking down our own preseason Top 25 rankings. Last year's eventual College Football Playoff semifinalists ranked first, second, third and ninth in our 2020 poll. No. 4 Ohio State. The Buckeyes must replace 10 NFL draft picks, their...
College Sports|247Sports
Tunnel Vision - Previewing USC fall camp 2021 plus Bru McCoy's suspension (replay)
The Tunnel Vision crew of Keely Eure, Shotgun Spratling and Ryan Abraham are back in studio previewing USC fall camp 2021 with the first official practice kicking off on Friday, August 6. They discuss some of the position groups to watch, what some of the biggest storylines will be and the improved access they will have as members of the media this year.
Pets|Pottsville Republican Herald
OUTDOORS: August early mornings and late afternoons the ideal times to begin preseason dog training
August early mornings and late afternoons are the ideal times to begin preseason dog training. When it comes to practicing with my bows, I’ll take the heat. When it comes to putting up my ladder stands, I’ll get around to getting it done. When it comes to preseason field training...
NFL|fantasypros.com
Amari Cooper (ankle) not expected to practice before third preseason game
Jerry Jones said he doesn't expect WR Amari Cooper to practice until after the team's second preseason game against the Cardinals, according to Clarence Hill Jr. Cooper had ankle surgery in January. (Clarence Hill Jr on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Cooper was placed on the PUP list to begin training camp....
