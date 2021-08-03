Cancel
Report: Hawks not interested in a sign-and-trade involving John Collins

By Jake Gordon
sportstalkatl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an earlier report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, John Collins has a massive offer on the table from the Hawks. Yet, even with money drying up in free agency, Collins is holding out and trying to drive his own market. As I pointed out earlier, it looks like the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder are the only teams that could offer Collins anything close to what he has on the table from the Hawks. Unless a trade is made, it appears his market is set. Even though it seems that The Baptist is playing hardball in free agency, which I don’t blame him for, the Hawks have no plans to move on from Collins via a trade or Restricted Free Agency.

