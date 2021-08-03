Hawks: Nathan Knight and Tony Snell sign with other teams

As the roster stands right now, the Hawks look primed to make another run at the playoffs with a very similar squad to the one they had a year ago. We still don’t know what will happen with John Collins. The latest report from Shams Charania suggested the Hawks and Collins were not close to a contract agreement. Still, Atlanta can match any offer he signs with another team, which is why I ultimately believe he will be staying with the Hawks long-term. Those aren’t the only rumors flowing around the team, though, and one in particular could be an interesting development. John Hollinger of The Athletic believes “Another possible name for the Wolves: Danilo Gallinari.”