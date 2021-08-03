Cancel
NBA

Hawks: Nathan Knight and Tony Snell sign with other teams

By Jack Norman
sportstalkatl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith free agency in full swing, the Hawks saw their first two players of the 2020-21 squad sign deals elsewhere. Undrafted free agent stretch-forward Nathan Knight signed a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Knight will get a chance to play in Minnesota for the NBA team as well as their G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Knight averaged 3.8 points and 2.0 rebounds on 37% shooting for the Hawks this past season. He will compete with Jake Layman and Jarred Vanderbilt for spots at the end of the Timberwolves bench.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Knight
Person
Jake Layman
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#G League#The Iowa Wolves#Trailblazers
