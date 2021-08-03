I think this punishment for a drunk passenger was completely justified!
A guy on a flight recently got duct taped to his seat! Why? Maxwell Berry, 22, was sooo drunk he groped two flight attendants, stated his parents were worth $2 million dollars(why are you flying on a cheap airline then, do they hate you?), and punched another flight attendant. After the flight was over, he was arrested on three counts of battery. Hope his parents don’t have to spend all their $2 million dollars on a lawyer.www.1029thebuzz.com
