I think this punishment for a drunk passenger was completely justified!

There are lots of unofficial rules when it comes to flying, not just for passengers, but for airports and airlines, as well. Here are a bunch of them. One thing we didn’t include on that list is the issue of taking your shoes and socks off on a plane. That was on purpose. If you’re on a particularly long flight or are going to sleep on the plane, then sure, you might want to get yourself as comfortable as possible. That being said, your bare feet (or even sock-laden feet) should never, ever impinge on anyone else.