A former New Bedford police sergeant appeared in Boston's federal court Tuesday on a charge that he stole nearly $50,000 in police union money. Joshua Fernandes, 42, was charged with one count of wire fraud after the FBI and U.S. Department of Labor investigated complaints of stolen union funds. Fernandes acted as union treasurer for some seven years. He appeared virtually in court over concerns of COVID-19. Court documents allege Fernandes spent tens of thousands of dollars on non-union related personal expenses, including: more than $1,038 at a hotel in Florida, $3,030 on concert tickets, and more than $14,692 on personal and family cell phone bills, despite having a union issued phone.