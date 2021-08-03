Arthur Smith’s scheme and play calling sparks optimism for Falcons offense
Outside of Julio Jones, there wasn’t much roster turnover for the Falcons offense. It is similarly talented as last year’s group with a few minor differences. Kyle Pitts should one day grow into the caliber of player that defensive coordinators fear every single play — similar to how they feel towards Jones. Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan, Jake Matthews, and Chris Lindstrom are back; so, should they perform in the same manner as last year? No, for one simple reason — Arthur Smith. Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic puts together a well-respected list of the best offenses every year, and he suggests some positive regression from the talented group in Atlanta.www.sportstalkatl.com
