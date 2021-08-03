Cancel
NFL

Arthur Smith’s scheme and play calling sparks optimism for Falcons offense

By Alex Lord
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside of Julio Jones, there wasn’t much roster turnover for the Falcons offense. It is similarly talented as last year’s group with a few minor differences. Kyle Pitts should one day grow into the caliber of player that defensive coordinators fear every single play — similar to how they feel towards Jones. Calvin Ridley, Matt Ryan, Jake Matthews, and Chris Lindstrom are back; so, should they perform in the same manner as last year? No, for one simple reason — Arthur Smith. Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic puts together a well-respected list of the best offenses every year, and he suggests some positive regression from the talented group in Atlanta.

Matt Ryan
Julio Jones
Atlanta Falcons
NFL
Football
Sports
