Falcons: Calvin Ridley reveals his foot was an issue last year; “I’m fixed up now”

By Alex Lord
sportstalkatl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur Smith revealed a bit of bad news today: Kaleb McGary‘s injury has no timetable for a return, which could prove detrimental to the offensive line and the offense as a whole. Still, there is some positive news that needs reporting regarding one of the Falcons’ best players… Calvin Ridley. The All-Pro receiver revealed he had been dealing with an extreme level of pain last season with his foot and that after offseason surgery, he feels “ten times better.”

