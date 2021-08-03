Man Extradited to Shawano County 5 Years After Being Charged with Sexual Assault of a Child
SHAWANO, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A man is back in custody after disappearing after making bond in 2016 for child sex crimes. Pedro Noriega-Avila, 38, was arrested in April at the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona. This past week he was extradited back to Wisconsin, as reported by WBAY in Green Bay. Noriega-Avila was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13 and two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16 back in 2016.wdez.com
