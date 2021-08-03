Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Senior Enlistment Summit 2021

syvnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE -- Chief Master Sgt. Jason DeLucy, Space Launch Delta 30 command chief, met with SLD 30 leadership from across the Delta to address their contributions to the Air Force and Space Force during the 2021 Senior Enlistment Summit, July 22, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Chief Master Sgt. Luis Magaña, 30th Medical Group Superintendent, advised emerging leaders to, “Be a strategic thinker, be operationally minded and be tactically engaged.”

Militarysyvnews.com

Fueling ACE operations from afar

TINIAN, Northern Mariana Islands -- Airmen from across two U.S. Air Force major commands are working together over the next few weeks in order to practice dynamic force employment operations. Specifically, petroleum, oil and lubricant experts will spend the next few weeks preparing to refuel aircraft from across the U.S....
Kearney, NEruralradio.com

Smith to host agriculture summit

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will host an Agriculture Summit on Wednesday, August 11, in Kearney, Nebraska. The summit will begin at 8:00 a.m. CT. The summit provides Third District constituents an opportunity to visit with Smith, ask questions, and share their thoughts on the future of agriculture policy. Joining Congressman Smith to discuss disaster relief and the direction of federal agriculture policy will be Mark Slupek, USDA Foreign Ag Service Deputy Administrator for Global Programs, Jordan Schlake, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Trade Representative, John McCoy, Orthman Manufacturing CEO, and Norm Krug, Preferred Popcorn CEO.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Top Air Force Enlisted Leaders Are Getting a Title Change

Top enlisted leaders are getting new titles later this year, according to a memo sent to all airmen dated Aug. 4. The title "superintendent," usually reserved for senior master sergeants and chief master sergeants, will switch to "senior enlisted leader." The move goes into effect Oct. 1, coinciding with the new fiscal year. The change would impact the senior enlisted member at the detachment, squadron and group levels.
Virginia Techvt.edu

Register for the 2021 Diversity Summit

Virginia Tech’s annual Diversity Summit, sponsored by the Office for Inclusion & Diversity, will take place Wednesday, Aug. 11, beginning at 7 a.m. with virtual sessions available all day. The event will open with a welcome message followed by a keynote from Claude Steele, scheduled at 9 a.m. , in...
Dubois, PACourier-Express

Baumgartner enlists in U.S. Air Force

DuBOIS — Danielle Baumgartner, from Rockton, enlisted into the United States Air Force and left for basic military training on July 20, according to Kevin A. Hollander, TSgt, USAF Enlisted Accessions Recruiter, 311th Recruiting Squadron, DuBois. Baumgartner is a graduate of DuBois Area High School and will be starting her...
Militarywyomingnewsnow.tv

Navy enlists new recruits for Navy Week in Cheyenne

The Stephen Siller foundation helps first responders, military and gold star families. The last Sunday of Sept. 2002, they held their first run, simulating Stephen’s trek through the tunnel to ground zero. Do Gooder: Dan Hedrick. Updated: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT. National. Bridging the Great Health Divide:...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

F-35s Have Flown Their First "Red Air" Missions As Dedicated Stealth Aggressors

The latest iteration of the Air Force's huge Red Flag aerial war games features highly-trained aggressor pilots playing the "bad guys” in F-35s. U.S. Air Force F-35A stealth fighters have begun operating as red air aggressors during high-end training. The fifth-generation jets are currently making their debut in the latest edition of the Red Flag exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, as part of a wider initiative to increase the service’s ability to mimic the kinds of stealthy threats operated by potential foes, primarily China and Russia.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Lasers Destined For Fighter Jets Are Now Being Tested In The Air Force's Wind Tunnels

Wind tunnels are being used to help accelerate the Air Force's delayed airborne laser ambitions. Ahead of putting experimental directed energy weapons onto its fighter jets, the U.S. Air Force is testing how these systems will operate at high speed and high altitude, by trialing them in wind tunnels. Equipping fighters with directed energy, or DE, weapons, which use high-energy lasers or microwaves to engage threats, is a long-standing Air Force ambition, but one that has suffered from some well-documented delays. The latest wind tunnel work may help address some of the problems encountered so far.
Aerospace & DefenseColorado Springs Independent

Air Force Academy tries to prop up Honor Code compliance

The Air Force Academy has announced a new approach to its controversial Honor Code in efforts to "bolster character development, particularly for underclassmen, while still maintaining appropriate consequences for honor system violations," Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark said in a recent message to graduates. But Clark's plan has drawn criticism...
Militaryverticalmag.com

New Marine One for U.S. president ‘ready today’

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 23 seconds. U.S. President Joe Biden is just months away from taking his first ride in the new VH-92 presidential helicopter, which when he steps aboard will become the first new “Marine One” in more than 40 years. All the necessary pieces are in place...
MilitaryInvestopedia

Enlisting: How Pay and Benefits Work

Few people would enlist in the U.S. military if not for the compensation. The rigors of training, the unbreakable multiyear commitment, the frequent moves, and the risk of grave harm and death are serious demands that few civilian jobs entail. As such, the government aims to offer enlisted service members pay that’s competitive with civilian employment, along with extensive benefits. If you’re thinking about enlisting, this overview will help you understand how pay and benefits for military service members work.
Michigan StateDetroit News

Military lands aircraft on closed Michigan highway in test of agility

Alpena — The U.S. military shut down a state highway in northeast Michigan on Thursday to test its ability to land aircraft on civilian roads. The Michigan National Guard closed a portion of M-32 for five hours to perform the landing. Working with the Michigan Department of Transportation and local organizations, the Guard successfully landed four aircraft, including A-10s from the Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township.
Society19thnews.org

Virtual Summit

Don’t miss our briefing on gender, politics and policy news. Subscribe to The 19th News(letter). The #19thRepresents Summit is back August 16–20, 2021. Mark your calendars for a week exploring why #RepresentationMatters in democracy, sports, business, culture and voting! Join us for keynotes and conversations with leaders, history-makers and rising stars — as well as can’t-miss performances from Julien Baker, Gina Chavez, The Linda Lindas and the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill. RSVP now to save your seat; it’s free!

