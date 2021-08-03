K-9 Axel tracks down two juveniles who fled stolen vehicle
Roseburg Police Department K-9 Axel tracked down two juveniles who reportedly fled from a stolen vehicle in north Roseburg Saturday. The two boys were spotted by a marked patrol officer near the intersection of Marlene Drive and Newton Creek Road Saturday, the department said in a press release. Both boys fled on foot but were ultimately tracked down by Axel at a location in the 1500 block of Newton Creek Road.www.nrtoday.com
