Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roseburg, OR

K-9 Axel tracks down two juveniles who fled stolen vehicle

By The News-Review
NRToday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseburg Police Department K-9 Axel tracked down two juveniles who reportedly fled from a stolen vehicle in north Roseburg Saturday. The two boys were spotted by a marked patrol officer near the intersection of Marlene Drive and Newton Creek Road Saturday, the department said in a press release. Both boys fled on foot but were ultimately tracked down by Axel at a location in the 1500 block of Newton Creek Road.

www.nrtoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Pets & Animals
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Roseburg, OR
Lifestyle
City
Roseburg, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Two Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday announced that federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January 2022, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month. The Education Department said this will be the final extension. Borrowers will not have to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated

United Airlines will require employees in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, perhaps sooner, joining a rising number of big corporations that are responding to a surge in virus cases. Company leaders called it a matter of safety and cited “incredibly compelling” evidence of the effectiveness...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Posted by
CBS News

Biden awards Congressional Gold Medals to officers who defended U.S. Capitol

Nearly seven months after the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, President Biden is awarding Congressional Gold Medals to Capitol and D.C. police officers who protected lawmakers from a mob of former President Trump supporters looking to interfere in the Electoral College vote count. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Politico White House correspondent Chris Cadelago spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the push for recognition and the rest of the day's political news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy