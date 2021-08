“Will we adhere to the rule of law? Will we respect the rulings of our courts? Will we preserve the peaceful transition of power?” Rep. Liz Cheney asked these disturbing questions at the House hearing on July 27 to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol. She warned that unless there is accountability for the insurrection, “This will remain a cancer on our constitutional Republic. … We will face the threat of more violence in the months to come and another Jan. 6 every four years.”