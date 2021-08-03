Cancel
Mooresville, NC

Down stretch, Spinners save success for pending postseason play

By From staff reports
 1 day ago

The Mooresville Spinners summer season’s collegiate-level baseball team appeared to be doing just that upon drawing the regular-season segment of their schedule to a close. Engaging in a finishing flurry of action over the final phase of regulation play, the Spinners bagged a lone pitching-duel win alongside a pair of closely-contested defeats in gearing up their game for this week’s beginning to the end of the season’s play.

