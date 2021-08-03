Cancel
Matt Damon insists he never personally called anyone the 'f-slur'

By Samantha Kubota
TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter telling an anecdotal story about his daughter speaking out against using the homophobic slur for gay men to the Sunday Times, actor Matt Damon issued a press release saying he never personally called anyone by that word. Damon, 50, had told the British paper that he “made a joke,...

Matt Damon says Clint Eastwood called him out for asking to break director’s strict film set rule

Matt Damon has revealed that Clint Eastwood once called him out for asking to break his hard and fast directing rule.In 2009, the actor first worked with the actor-director, who famously likes to shoot just one take before moving on to the next. Damon was asked how he found that experience during an interview with First We Feast, replying: “It was a little terrifying ‘cause I was playing a South African and that’s a really hard accent to do.”The actor, who was starring in Invictus, says getting the accent right “required a lot of practice” and that the first...
Matt Damon criticized for saying he used to use a homophobic slur

Actor Matt Damon is facing backlash for admitting that he used a homophobic slur until his daughter convinced him to stop “months ago.” In an interview with the Sunday Times, the 50-year-old said he stopped using the word after his daughter taught him about its harmful connotations. “The word that...
Matt Damon Admits He Recently Stopped Using The 'F Slur' At His Daughter's Request

Admitting that you are wrong is never easy — especially in public to an audience of hundreds of thousands of people — but Matt Damon recently did just that. The Stillwater actor sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times, and confessed that he only recently stopped using what his daughter calls "the f slur". Usually associated with homophobic insults, Damon claimed that since his childhood it was always a slang term used in a completely different context, so he didn't truly think of the word as a slur when used the way that he chose to use the word.
Matt Damon credits his daughter for ending his use of the 'f-slur'

Thankfully, Matt Damon has a daughter who can school him on what's become taboo. The "Stillwater" star admitted he just recently stopped using a homophobic slur because he's learned about "changes in modern masculinity." "The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I...
Matt Damon Says He Still Used ‘the F-Slur’ Up Until Some ‘Months Ago’

You know what they say: You can take the Masshole out of Boston, but you can’t take the Boston out of the Masshole. In an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times today, 50-year-old, Harvard-educated, Academy Award winner Matt Damon admitted that he only recently retired use of what he calls “the f-slur for a homosexual” from his personal lexicon. Not only that, but it took a “very long” treatise written by his daughter for him to realize why maybe he shouldn’t be tossing it around. He said, “I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”
Matt Damon is Getting Completely Ripped Apart for Admitting He Stopped Using ‘F-Slur’ Just a Few Months Ago

Matt Damon is being ripped apart by fellow stars and talking heads after admitting that he stopped using the “f-slur for a homosexual” just a few months ago. “I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table,” Damon told the U.K.’s Sunday Times. “I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”
Matt Damon: Cannes was more meaningful this year

Matt Damon has admitted the Cannes Film Festival had a “deeper meaning” for him this year. The 50-year-old actor showcased his new movie ‘Stillwater’ at the annual event in France last month and he admitted he got “a little emotional” watching the film with so many other people after growing accustomed to watching things alone at home because of coronavirus lockdown measures.
Matt Damon Was Offered "A Bunch Of Money" For A Borne Video Game, But It Wasn't Like Myst

At one point and time, a possible Bourne video game was being considered with the main star front and center, adapting the popular Jason Bourne movie franchise starring Matt Damon. Apparently, the actor was offered "a bunch of money" to reprise his role as the main character from The Bourne Conspiracy, though it was turned down with the reasoning being that he's not feeling the FPS genre. This explains the long-since question as to why he was not a part of the title released back in 2008.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Cozy Up Together During Stroll With Pal Matt Damon

Matt Damon happily served as the third wheel during an outing with BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles. On Sunday, August 8, the 50-year-old was spotted smiling ear-to-ear as he walked alongside Bennifer, who were holding hands on the private beach near Paradise Cove. Damon — who has been friends with his Good Will Hunting costar for years — donned a white T-shirt with black shorts and a baseball cap, according to photos obtained by TMZ.
Empire Podcast #476: Felicity Jones, Matt Damon

This week's Empire Podcast sees the podteam — Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara and James Dyer — return to the virtual studio after last week's live show. But that doesn't mean that they're phoning it in, or Squadcasting it in. Far from it. Instead, this is a jam-packed, fun-filled show in which the three colleagues of such lethal cunning discuss the best and worst movie disguises, delve deep into the week's news (which includes speculation about the new Doctor, as if this is an episode of Pilot TV or something), and review Stillwater, Zola, The Boys From County Hell, Vivo, and The Last Letter From Your Lover.

