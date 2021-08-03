Cancel
Financial Reports

Devon Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Automated Insights
Joplin Globe
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $256 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

