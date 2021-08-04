Cancel
Saint Louis County, MO

Teen girl shot, killed in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon, juvenile suspect in custody

A teenage girl was shot and killed in north St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department were called to a home on the 10200 block of Lynncrest Court at around 3:50 for a report of a shooting. Police said a 13-year-old girl was shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

In a press release, the police department said a juvenile suspect was taken into custody after the shooting. Police said they are still investigating the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

The mother of the victim identified her as Nevaeh Smallwood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwVq4_0bGyQk9k00

The victim's mother said the suspect was her 14-year-old boyfriend.

No other information about the shooting has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

